Seven teens in DC arrested for armed robbery and 'ghost guns'

WASHINGTON — Seven teenagers ranging in age from 14-years-old to 17-years-old face multiple charges involving armed robbery, guns, and a "ghost gun" is involved.

In one of these cases on Dec. 16, several wanted people were inside a unit at the Ivy City Motel located near the 1600 block of New York Avenue, NE. Police preformed a consent search, which turned up a 9mm “ghost gun” on a 16-year-old male.

The gun was listed as stolen property from an ongoing case from Prince George's County. A 16-year-old male was arrested for this and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, receiving stolen property, and being a fugitive from justice.

In another case that involved a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, police say the juveniles used a Kel-Tec .22-caliber rifle to rob two victims.

On December 17 around midnight, DC Police officers went to the 900 block of I Street NE, where two victims told police they were being followed by one of the suspects on a bicycle after they got out of their car. Once the two victims got out they were charged at by the suspect, who appeared to be holding a black semi-automatic rifle.

That suspect demanded property from two victims. The other three suspects then showed up and began to take the victims property, police said. The suspects then fled the scene.

Following a short search, police found four people matching the description given by the two victims. Four juveniles were stopped at the 1300 Block of Emerald Street NE. All four were placed under arrest. A Kel-Tec .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the area where the juveniles were stopped.