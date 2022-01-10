5 DC teens arrested for using gun to carjack food delivery driver

This is the third group of teen boys arrested in NW DC in the past two weeks. The boys’ ages in Saturday's incident range from 13-15.

WASHINGTON — DC police arrested five teens Saturday in connection to an armed carjacking that happened in Northwest D.C. earlier that day.

Just before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of M Street, a group of males approached a food delivery driver, police said. Someone then took out what looked like a gun, police said, as the group demanded the driver’s car and he complied. The suspects then piled in the car and drove off, according to police.

Police then spotted the suspects sometime later and found a BB gun on one of the suspects.

Five boys in total were charged; a 13-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys, all from Northwest, D.C. They were arrested and charged with armed carjacking and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The incident marks the third time in the past two weeks that police arrested a group of teens for crimes in Northwest.

Four male teenagers were arrested for an armed carjacking that occurred on New Year's Eve. According to a police statement, around 9:40 p.m. the four teens approached people sitting in a car. The teens demanded the vehicle and took out handguns, police say.

MPD arrested the four boys: a 17-year-old from Temple Hills, Md., a 17-year-old from Southeast D.C., a 16-year-old from Southeast D.C., and a 16-year-old from Southwest D.C.

MPD officers also arrested four teenage boys for a string of robberies that happened in a span of about an hour on Dec. 28.

The first robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of 4th Street Northwest. About 10 minutes later, another robbery was reported in the 1200 block of Oates Street Northeast. The third robbery happened less than 30 minutes later in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace Northeast and the final robbery happened in the 800 block of 12th Street Northeast just after 10 a.m.