x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

crime

Unlicensed Sterling dentist charged with new counts of sexual assault, 5 more victims come forward

Juan Ramos Jacobe was arrested earlier this year for sexually assaulting a child while performing unlicensed dental care
Credit: Loudoun County Adult Detention Center

WASHINGTON — A Sterling man who was charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license now faces 11 additional charges after five more victims came forward, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Juan Ramos Jacobe was charged Monday with an additional count of assault and battery, five counts of sexual assault and five counts of practicing unlicensed dentistry. Ramos Jacobe was first arrested on March 26, 2020 after a minor told her family that he had assaulted her at his home. She said she was mildly sedated at the time to have dental work performed. Police are not releasing her age to protect her identity. 

RELATED: Police: Man wanted for sexual assault at Woodbridge camping spot

The Sheriff's Office's investigation found Ramos Jacobe was operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Road. They determined he had been doing unlicensed dental work since 2016. 

Ramos Jacobe is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Additional victims who wish to come forward can contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.

Post by loudounsheriff.

RELATED: Birthday surprise: Loudoun Co. deputies bring 'epic' celebration

RELATED: Police look for 3 suspects after 9 people shot, one dead in Northwest DC shooting

RELATED: Multiple people stabbed at Fairfax bible study, including police chief

RELATED: INTERACTIVE MAP: Your risk of getting coronavirus at events in the DMV

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.