Unlicensed Sterling dentist charged with new counts of sexual assault, 5 more victims come forward

Juan Ramos Jacobe was arrested earlier this year for sexually assaulting a child while performing unlicensed dental care

WASHINGTON — A Sterling man who was charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license now faces 11 additional charges after five more victims came forward, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Juan Ramos Jacobe was charged Monday with an additional count of assault and battery, five counts of sexual assault and five counts of practicing unlicensed dentistry. Ramos Jacobe was first arrested on March 26, 2020 after a minor told her family that he had assaulted her at his home. She said she was mildly sedated at the time to have dental work performed. Police are not releasing her age to protect her identity.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation found Ramos Jacobe was operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Road. They determined he had been doing unlicensed dental work since 2016.

Ramos Jacobe is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.