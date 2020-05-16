Police: Man wanted for sexual assault at Woodbridge camping spot

Police believe he fled on foot on Thursday night.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Officers say they responded to the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard to investigate a sexual assault. Near the location was a wooded area where the victim, a 55-year-old woman, told police she was lying in a tent when the assault began.

According to police, the woman said an unknown man approached the tent around 7:20 p.m. The man grabbed her phone and threw it after discovering she was calling police. The two began to fight, with the suspect eventually holding the victim down and sexually assaulting her before fleeing on foot.

Prince William County Police said they searched the area for the suspect and brought in K-9 police dogs to assist but were unable to find him. The woman was able to be treated at a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation for the suspect is currently open. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned man between 18 and 22 years old. He's around 5'6', 140 pounds with wavy dark-colored hair and a silver earring in his left ear.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and white shoes with red markings.