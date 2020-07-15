INTERACTIVE MAP: Risk levels for getting coronavirus at events

Certain communities pose a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus when attending events with a large number of people.

WASHINGTON — New data from Georgia Tech shows the risk level of getting coronavirus in group gatherings, and how people in certain communities can spread the virus more easily.

Georgia Tech released a new study that shows the level of risk for getting coronavirus at group gatherings in the DMV as part of a nationwide data bank that helps communities gauge how public interaction can spread the virus.

The study includes a risk assessment planner and a user-friendly map to help show how much the virus can spread depending on the number of people who are in one place together.

The map shows a divide that goes right along the Anacostia River, as well as a change in the risk across the Potomac into Virginia.

According to the data, if you attend an event with a group of 100 people, here are the risk levels to contract COVID-19 for D.C. and the counties surrounding it:

Western portion of D.C. - 58%

Eastern portion of D.C. - 76%

Prince George's County - 76%

Montgomery County - 65%

Frederick County - 37%

Fairfax County - 46%

Arlington County - 49%

Alexandria - 58%

Loudoun County - 68%

Prince William County - 74%

The county with the highest risk level in the DMV is Rappahanock County, which shows a 81% chance of contracting coronavirus in a group of 100 people, according to the data.

If you lessen the number of people at the event you're going to attend to just 10, the risk level drops significantly in all counties in the DMV, with no higher than a 15% chance of getting the virus anywhere.

Raising the number of people at an event to 500 shows a stark picture. Georgia Tech's data says if you are at an event with 500 people, there is a 99% chance you will get the virus in almost every part of the DMV.