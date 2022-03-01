Prince George's County Police cruiser rammed after pursuit ends in DC

WASHINGTON — A police officer was injured after his cruiser was rammed by a suspect in the course of a pursuit that started in Prince George's County and ended in D.C.
A watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 6th District says it's unclear what led to the pursuit. That pursuit ended around 3 a.m. in the area of 38th St. and Alabama Ave. Southeast, police said.
One person was brought into custody after the pursuit ended.
During the pursuit, a Prince George's County Police Department cruiser was rammed by the suspect vehicle, the watch commander said. The officer in that vehicle sustained minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
