Prince George's County Police cruiser rammed after pursuit ends in DC

The officer sustained minor injuries, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A police officer was injured after his cruiser was rammed by a suspect in the course of a pursuit that started in Prince George's County and ended in D.C.

A watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's 6th District says it's unclear what led to the pursuit. That pursuit ended around 3 a.m. in the area of 38th St. and Alabama Ave. Southeast, police said.

One person was brought into custody after the pursuit ended.

During the pursuit, a Prince George's County Police Department cruiser was rammed by the suspect vehicle, the watch commander said. The officer in that vehicle sustained minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.