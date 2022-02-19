A 28-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase through Stafford County.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in custody after leading Stafford County police officers on a chase along U.S. 1 and I-95 Friday night.

The driver was arrested and identified as Rakeen Carlisle of Stafford. Officials said Carlisle had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. He has been charged with DUI, eluding, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

Around 10:51 p.m. a deputy officer with the Stafford County Sheriff's Department observed several vehicles traveling southbound on U.S. 1 near Clearview Lane at a high rate of speed.

Deputy Jett was able to catch up with a grey Chrysler 300 driving with its taillights out as it entered the I-95 north ramp.

The Chrysler began to accelerated to speeds over 115 mph while weaving between other motorists on the highway.

The pursuit ended at the Prince William County Line. Carlisle entered back into Stafford blowing past a different deputy at 91 mph.

That deputy reinstated the pursuit and followed the driver until the he lost control near the crucifix and spun out.

Carlisle stopped briefly, before attempting to drive away again.

Deputy J.K. Griffith made intentional contact with the vehicle causing an end to the pursuit.

Carlisle was held without bond at the Rappahannock County Jail.