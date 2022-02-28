71-year-old rideshare driver dead after he was found on side of road shot multiple times in Temple Hills

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A 71-year-old rideshare driver was shot multiple times and killed in Temple Hills Saturday evening. Homicide detectives are now searching for the person or people responsible.

Prince George's County police said officers were called to the 3700 block of Dunlap Street for a reported welfare check around 5:30 p.m. At the scene, they found 71-year-old Abdul Rauf Khan of Springfield, Va. on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Khan was pronounced dead several hours later at a hospital, police said.

PGPD believes Khan was driving rideshare at the time of the shooting. The events leading up to the incident remain unknown.

At this time, police are searching for potential suspects and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

PGPD is asking anyone who may have any information on this homicide to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0009470.