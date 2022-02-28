Virginia State Police investigate after crash involving Fauquier County sheriff's deputy leaves 2 dead

Two 65-year-olds from Bealeton, Virginia, died as a result of the incident.

VIRGINIA, USA — Two people are dead after a Friday crash that left one car overturned in a median, according to Virginia State Police.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Route 1700 (Granite Street) on Feb. 25, around 10:20 a.m.

According to the information so far from the VSP investigation, a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Route 1700 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Toyota proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, it pulled into the path of a 2014 Dodge Charger. The Dodge was not able to avoid hitting the Toyota in the side, causing the Toyota to overturn in the median.

The Dodge is owned by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Brock Smith, 25, of Amissville, Virginia, was driving it on duty.

The driver of the overturned car, 65-year-old Brian Dangerfield of Bealeton, Virginia, died as a result of his injuries at the scene. His passenger, 65-year-old Mary Dangerfield, also of Bealeton, Virginia, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries, but ultimately died as well. Both were wearing seat belts at the time, according to police.

Smith was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries that were not life-threatening. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts generally reduce the risk of death by 45% and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%. “Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash,” the agency says.