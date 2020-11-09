Prince George's County Police investigating three homicides in four hours

Two shootings left three people dead overnight in Prince George's County.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers are investigating two shootings that left three people dead in the span of four hours overnight.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 600 block of Aubrey Lane to the sound of gunshots and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither victim has been identified.

Detectives have not been able to determine a motive for the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

Just a few hours later, around 1:10 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to the 6700 block of Danford Drive in Clinton for another reported shooting. Responding officers found another man shot. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

PIO is on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 6700 block of Danford Dr. pic.twitter.com/YimA6shTzB — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 11, 2020

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing. No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

PIO is on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 600 blk. Of Audrey Lane. pic.twitter.com/gghAm3i3Pj — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 11, 2020

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-411 tips.