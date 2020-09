The shooting happened in the 900 block of Irving Street NE around 5 p.m., according to a Tweet from DC Police.

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Northeast DC left three people injured Wednesday afternoon and District police are searching for a 2020 Dodge Charge that may be involved.

The condition of the victims or reason for the shooting has not been released by officials.

