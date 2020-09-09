After 9 nights of gunfire, Shaw residents want police to do more to prevent shootings

The previous shootings have hit cars and homes, but now a man has been killed.

WASHINGTON — Shaw residents are pleading for help after what they say is the ninth night of gunfire in their neighborhood since mid-June, with the most recent shooting turning fatal.

On Tuesday night, police said 31-year-old Edward Johnson was killed outside an apartment complex in the 600 block of N Street. Police are still searching for the shooter.

It's at least the third straight night of drive-by gunfire, according to neighbors and police.

"It sounds like you're in a war zone, and it's really loud," a neighbor who only identified herself as Lilly, because she is afraid of retaliation, said.

Police said they were on N Street Northwest standing watch after at least two previous nights of gunfire when the fatal shooting happened. The rounds came extremely close to the officers, Third District Overnight Watch Commander Lt. Curtis Miller said.

There have been no arrests yet in the case and police said they don't have a strong enough description to offer a lookout.

"We've had shootings on the 8th, 7th, 6th, 4th [of September] as well as Aug. 19, July 5, and July 1," another neighbor said, after asking that we shield her identity because she too is afraid.

Neighbors said they've been pleading for police to install surveillance cameras and station scout cars nearby after the series of drive-by shootings, including gunfire into a crowd celebrating on Labor Day weekend.



Police confirm gunfire on both Saturday and Sunday nights, but said no one was shot.

"They're firing an excessive amount of shots just as they drive throughout the entire street," Lilly said.

Gunfire where no person or property was hit doesn't seem to be making it into the MPD crime map, which shows two murders and 12 other violent crimes in the area since Jan. 1. A police spokeswoman declined to offer any additional explanation.

Police said they're investigating now, but neighbors said they feel like the latest murder could have been prevented if police had been proactive earlier.

"You can write Black Lives Matter on the plaza, but words are one thing, and actions are another," another anonymous neighbor said. "You're showing me you don't care."

Shaw residents said they fear they'll go to sleep tonight, and wake to gunfire again.