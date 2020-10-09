WATCH LIVE: Braveboy provides updates on multiple police-involved incidents in Prince George's County

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy is expected to speak about multiple incidents involving police in the county.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy is expected to provide updates Thursday on a series of cases involving police officers her office is investigating.

While Braveboy’s press conference announcement did not contain specifics, Prince George’s County has seen a number of controversial police use-of-force incidents over the past year – even as nationwide, police use of force has become the central issue in one of the nation’s largest civil rights protests ever.

Last September, the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Leonard Shand in Hyattsville by officers from both the Hyattsville and Prince George’s County police departments drew criticism from the ACLU, which publicly challenged the departments’ narrative of the shooting – saying Shand was in a “disoriented state.”

“Given the pattern of Maryland law enforcement officers gunning down Black and Brown people and their selective release of information, we are challenging the officers' narrative,” the ACLU of Maryland said in a statement. “Their language only continues to paint victims as threats while wiping their hands clean of any wrongdoing.”

Police have said they used all less-than-lethal methods available to them – including a beanbag shotgun, pepper spray and a Taser – but that none were effective. The departments’ said their officers shot Shand when he charged an officer while wielding two knives.

The following month, a 24-year-old Prince George’s County man was left paralyzed from the waist down as a result of police use of force during a traffic stop.

In that case, police said Demonte Ward-Blake resisted officers after being pulled over for expired tags. Police said Ward-Blake kept reaching toward his center console, and that he “elbowed” an officer while being placed in handcuffs. In response, officers performed a takedown on Ward-Blake, during which they say he landed on his neck.

Ward-Blake was rushed to the hospital, where he was discovered to be paralyzed from the waist down from injuries sustained in the impact. He also suffered a broken nose.

Prince George’s County police said they were undertaking a special investigation into the case.

Braveboy’s office is also handling charges of attempted rape and second-degree assault against Prince George’s County Police Corporal Brian Newcomer.

Newcomer was arrested by Maryland State Police while off-duty in August on multiple preliminary charges of attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault and fault imprisonment. Newcomer is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her Prince George’s County home in July.