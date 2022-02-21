Deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting in Stafford County

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Garrison Woods Apartments.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above covers a recent, separate cold case in Stafford County.

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Stafford County Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. That unidentified man has since died from his injuries, deputies say.

Deputies remain in the area searching for a suspect they describe as a Black man in his 20s, standing 5'10" tall, weighing around 175 pounds and wearing a black ski mask, skull cap, grey sweats and a blue hoodie. Officials say the suspect is armed with a handgun.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

