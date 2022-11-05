Police: Shooting leaves two people dead, including 16-year-old

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed in a shooting in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 19600 block of Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown.

When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say both victims died following the shooting.

No suspect information or possible motive has been released by detectives, who say the investigation is an active and ongoing homicide with "many moving parts."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspects.

