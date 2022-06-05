Germantown man arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose

The man admitted that he was a user and distributor of opioid drugs, met with the victim and even watched her use drugs while he was present.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A Germantown man has pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl that ultimately led to a woman’s overdose, a release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, 38, also known as Anton Agbi and “Tone,” according to police, admitted that he was a user and distributor of opioid drugs. He admitted to meeting with the victim and even watching her use his drugs while he was present, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the Agbi’s guilty plea, on August 10, 2020, the victim called him to get heroin and fentanyl. She agreed to meet him at a hotel in Gaithersburg where he was staying at the time.

Police said hotel surveillance footage and cell site location records helped them determine the two individuals’ meeting location in the parking lot of the hotel.

After the two allegedly met, the woman drove back home and was later found dead in her room at 10 p.m. next to a plastic bag with .42 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin and a straw, police said.

Officials determined that her cause of death was determined to be “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl, and morphine.” Police added that the woman was, otherwise, a healthy individual.

After August 25, 2020, Agbi relocated to a different hotel in Germantown, according to police, and on Aug. 28, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant in Agbi’s room.

Officers ultimately recovered approximately 10 clear plastic capsules containing a total of approximately 2.76 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, knotted bags containing a total of approximately 2.6 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, and drug distribution paraphernalia. The paraphernalia included a digital scale and sandwich bags used to package controlled substances, which police say were consistent with the clear plastic baggie found with the victim at the time of her death.

Agbi and the government have since agreed that, if the court accepts the plea agreement, he will be sentenced to nine years and six months in federal prison.