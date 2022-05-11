Guilty verdict: Man accused of killing Waldorf 7-Eleven clerk convicted by jury

Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr. was found guilty of multiple charges, including first-degree felony murder, in the shooting death of Lynn Marie Maher.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALDORF, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2020 after Lynn Marie Maher was shot and killed.

A 23-year-old man charged with killing a 7-Eleven clerk during an armed robbery was convicted by a jury on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Lynn Marie Maher, a 49-year-old mother, was shot to death by Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr. on Oct. 1, 2020. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf within seconds of a man entering the store and demanding money. Several customers were inside the store during the shooting, and no one else was injured.

"This is a very quiet area," Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said at the time of the shooting. "It's unusual that something like this happens. We think that the community obviously will be outraged, and again if anybody knows anything, we're hoping that they'll call."

Collins was located and apprehended in Georgia two weeks after the shooting, and extradited back to Maryland. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

His jury trial began on May 2 and the jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday. He was found guilty on nine charges, including:

first-degree felony murder

Use of Handgun in the commission of a crime of violence

first-degree assault

Use of a handgun in the commission of a 1st degree assault

Armed Robbery

Use of a handgun in the commission of an armed robbery

Theft $100-1,500

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a gu

Possession of a loaded handgun on a person

Detectives have identified Gregory DeShawn Collins, Jr. as a suspect in the Middletown Road 7-Eleven homicide which occurred on October 1. A cash reward of up to $42,500 is being offered for his arrest and indictment. For details, visit https://t.co/wOYtoePG1o pic.twitter.com/NlMLmhdMKy — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) October 16, 2020

Maher was a mother of three, and stepmother to a fourth, who was regarded as a friendly fixture that made the convenience store a community gathering place, according to her family. Originally from Germantown, Maher was a second-degree black belt in taekwondo who volunteered to teach kids who couldn’t afford lessons self-defense, her family said.

But when faced with a gun, she didn’t resist the robbery, they said.

“I just thought we'd be growing old together here in White Plains," her husband Travis Maher said. “The hardest part lately has been just being alone, and being where I always thought she'd be coming home but she never wound up coming home that morning.”

Travis Maher said he and Lynn had been married for 11 years, and had four boys between the two of them. He said he heard about Friday's update in the case from his brother, Chris Maher, who is in law enforcement, but said he wouldn't feel any closure until he has answers.