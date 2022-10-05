x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police arrest teen for shooting death of 15-year-old Malachi Jackson

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a deadly shooting that took the life of 15-year-old Malachi Jackson. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on April 11 in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found Malachi suffering from a gunshot wound. When DC Fire and EMS arrived, they found he had died from his injuries. 

Malachi became the youngest D.C. homicide victim in 2022.  

Nearly a month after Malachi was killed, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the deadly shooting. The unidentified teen was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed. 

"They took my rock from me," said Malachi's father Antwon Williams in an interview with WUSA9 last month. "He was a real beautiful and bright kid and had a lot of potential. It was an honor for me to be his father.”

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: 'They took my rock from me' | 15-year-old boy becomes youngest DC homicide victim of 2022

According to investigators, the shooting occurred along the 3000 block of 13th Street NW shortly before 11 pm on Monday.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.