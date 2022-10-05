Police arrest teen for shooting death of 15-year-old Malachi Jackson

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a deadly shooting that took the life of 15-year-old Malachi Jackson.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened on April 11 in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found Malachi suffering from a gunshot wound. When DC Fire and EMS arrived, they found he had died from his injuries.
Malachi became the youngest D.C. homicide victim in 2022.
Nearly a month after Malachi was killed, police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the deadly shooting. The unidentified teen was taken to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.
"They took my rock from me," said Malachi's father Antwon Williams in an interview with WUSA9 last month. "He was a real beautiful and bright kid and had a lot of potential. It was an honor for me to be his father.”
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
