Police investigate shooting in Northeast DC, one man injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Friday night.
According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of W Street in Northeast D.C.
Police are on the lookout for three suspects. One suspect is described as a man in his twenties wearing a white shirt and a hat. A second suspect is described as a man in his forties who drove away in a gray sedan. Not much is known about the third suspect.
Police have not identified the man injured in the shooting. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
