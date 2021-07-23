x
Crime

Police investigate shooting in Northeast DC, one man injured

Police are on the lookout for three suspects.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Friday night. 

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of W Street in Northeast D.C. 

Police are on the lookout for three suspects. One suspect is described as a man in his twenties wearing a white shirt and a hat. A second suspect is described as a man in his forties who drove away in a gray sedan. Not much is known about the third suspect. 

Police have not identified the man injured in the shooting. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. 

