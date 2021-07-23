Police: Several homes struck by bullets in Montgomery Village, one man injured

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting that left one man injured and several homes struck by bullets in Montgomery County Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Aspenwood Lane and Aspenwood Place in Montgomery Village.
Police say a man was shot after two groups of people began fighting and a shooting began.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators say several homes were hit by bullets during the shooting but no one else was injured.
Homeowners in the areas are encouraged to review their home surveillance camera footage and contact investigators if their cameras captured anything that could help them in this case.
If you have any information, call 6th District investigators at 240-773-5770 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
