x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Police: Several homes struck by bullets in Montgomery Village, one man injured

Police say a man was shot after two groups of people began fighting and a shooting began.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting that left one man injured and several homes struck by bullets in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near Aspenwood Lane and Aspenwood Place in Montgomery Village. 

Police say a man was shot after two groups of people began fighting and a shooting began.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. 

Investigators say several homes were hit by bullets during the shooting but no one else was injured. 

Homeowners in the areas are encouraged to review their home surveillance camera footage and contact investigators if their cameras captured anything that could help them in this case. 

If you have any information, call 6th District investigators at 240-773-5770 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).  

RELATED: 

WATCH NEXT: Restaurant patrons helped innocent bystander injured in 14th Street shooting

The partner of Mexicue at 14th Street & Riggs Street said one of the patrons happened to be a doctor.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.