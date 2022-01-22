x
Police: 20-year-old dies in Northeast DC shooting

A Friday night shooting in Northeast D.C. is being investigated as a homicide.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed Friday evening in Northeast D.C. from gunshot wounds. 

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a statement identifying the man killed as Marquette White, 20, of Northeast D.C.

According to police, on Friday officers were called to the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived they found White injured from gunshot wounds. 

White was taken to a nearby hospital by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services where he was declared dead. 

Detectives from MPD's homicide branch are investigating White's death and are asking anyone with information to call 202-729-9099. People can send anonymous information to the department by texting "TEXT TIP LINE" to 50411.

D.C. Police are offering a possible reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest or conviction.

