Woman shot in NW DC with 2 kids in car

Police say that the two children were not injured in the incident but the woman is dealing with life-threatening injuries.

She was found unconscious and not breathing, police said, and as of Wednesday night, homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Homicide Branch Detective Captain Kevin said that officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 2500 block of Georgia Avenue where they found the woman in a car shot multiple times. She was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. DC Police also confirmed that there were two young children in the car when they arrived on the scene, however, the two were not injured in the incident.

Police have confirmed that there is currently no threat to the public. It is still unknown if the children are related to the woman. They have not released any lookout information or a motive in the incident at this time.

