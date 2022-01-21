Man shot in road rage incident on I-270, Maryland State Police say

The man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Police are still searching for the suspect.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot while driving on Interstate 270 in Frederick County and police are still searching for who is responsible.

It happened on Sunday, January 16 at around 5:40 p.m. Maryland State Police said they believe it was road rage incident.

The victim told responding troopers that he was driving on southbound I-270 near Doctor Perry Road when he was struck by gunshots. He said he changed lanes and was adjacent to a newer model white BMW crossover when the shots were fired into his Kia.

The victim immediately pulled over. Police said several vehicles passed by, including a tractor trailer that was traveling directly behind the Kia when the shooting happened.

Troopers responded to the scene and helped the man, who was taken by an ambulance to Suburban Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Troopers examining the victim's vehicle found that at least one shot struck the driver's side of the Kia. The victim was traveling alone at the time, according to police.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and police in the region are on the lookout for the white BMW.