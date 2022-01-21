Police: Student hospitalized after incident at Magruder High School

Police say one student was injured, and officers are on the scene investigating.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police are on scene at a high school in Rockville, Maryland after a student was seriously injured.

According to the department's spokeswoman Shiera Goff, a Magruder High School student has been transported to an area hospital after suffering a serious injury at the school. Pete Piringer, the spokesperson for the county's Fire & Rescue Service, says crews were dispatched for reports of a stabbing.

Police say only one student was injured. Advanced life support crews were sent to the school.

