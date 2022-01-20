Surveillance video shows shooting outside Anacostia High School

Classes had been dismissed at the time of the shooting, but the principal said bullets did strike the front door of the school.

WASHINGTON — Surveillance cameras outside Anacostia High School in D.C. captured the sound of gunshots outside the school Wednesday.

In the video, a person with a gun is seen chasing someone toward the school building and firing shots before running into a car and driving away.

In a letter to the community, Anacostia High School Principal William Haith explained what happened and said DC Public Schools Police and Metropolitan Police Department officers are conducting an investigation, but so far no arrests have been made and it's not clear what led to the gunfire.

Haith said classes had been dismissed for the day when the shooting took place, but there were a number of students in the building for sporting events.

#Breaking: Shooting at @AnacostiaHigh. Sources tell me the gunman chased someone towards the school bldg. According to principal, “two bullets (pierced) one of the front doors”



Surveillance video captures sound of gunshots and suspects taking off in getaway car. 1/2 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/lIx1KpK4Ff — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 20, 2022

In the letter, Haith said two bullets struck one of the front doors of the school building, but no one was hurt.

"I want to be clear that no students were impacted or in danger because of this outside incident. We are working with our school operations team and the Department of General Services (DGS) to have the damage fixed as soon as possible," Haith said in the letter.