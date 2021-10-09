NE, NW DC see Saturday shooting, stabbing | Police seek tips from public

DC Police currently offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for a homicide.

WASHINGTON — Saturday saw a violent start in the District. One man died after being shot in Brentwood. Later in the morning, a man was stabbed to death in Petworth.

The man in Brentwood was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, just after police and EMS arrived on the scene. The incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, took place just past 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

The man killed has been identified as 36-year-old Robert Dupont, of Severn, Maryland. Police are asking the public for any information on two black males, described as wearing ski masks, in relation to the incident.

A man was also stabbed to death in the Northwest neighborhood of Petworth.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not yet released any additional information on the victim or the suspect.