Woman shot, killed in Southeast DC strip mall parking lot

Homicide detectives are investigating to figure out exactly what happened.

WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Officers were called to the shooting around 9:45 a.m. They found a woman shot and was pronounced dead on the scene at the Penn Branch Center. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. They are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Metropolitan Police Department officers have not released any information about a suspect in the case and no arrests have been made.

This is the third homicide MPD detectives are investigating in a roughly 12-hour span.

In a separate incident, a man was shot during a pickup football game on 13th Place Southeast. Police are on the lookout for a white Infiniti G35 sedan that may be connected to that shooting.

According to the latest MPD crime data, there have been 161 homicides so far this year. That's up 10% from this time last year.