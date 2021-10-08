Police: 12-year-old shot in Capitol Heights

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with critical injuries.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was shot in Capitol Heights Friday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl suffering who had been shot in the stomach. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment with critical injuries.

Police do not believe the child was the intended target of the shooting.

In a press conference, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks joined Deputy Kevin Hughes in asking for the public's help finding anyone who may have been involved in the shooting.

"Our kids are off-limits," said Alsobrooks.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-411-TIPS.

UPDATE: Police say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the stomach. The young girl is now in surgery, per police.

