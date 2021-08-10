x
Maryland

Watch Live: Police at scene of shooting in Capitol Heights; residents under shelter-in-place

Police are at the scene of a shooting in the 500 Block of Suffolk Avenue.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Residents in Capitol Heights are being asked to shelter in place due to a shooting investigation Friday morning.

Prince George's County Police are at the scene of the reported shooting in the 500 Block of Suffolk Avenue.

At this time, information about the incident has not been released. It remains unknown how many people are involved or if there are any injuries.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.

