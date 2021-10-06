Maryland man arrested for murders wanted to wanted to confront pharmacist brother with 'government poisoning people with COVID vaccines'

Jeffrey Burnham was on the run in a stolen Chevrolet Corvette before he was located in West Virginia and charged on Oct. 1

MARYLAND, USA — Police arrested 46-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burnham of Cumberland on Oct 1; a man they say is responsible for the deaths of three people, including two family members.

Now, detectives may have pinpointed a possible motive for at least one of the alleged murders.

In their investigation, detectives learned from Burnham’s mother that he planned to confront his brother, 58-year-old Brian Robinette, for his work as a pharmacist and his participation in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, Howard County court documents specify.

“He wanted to confront Brian with the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines,” the document reads, “He repeatedly stated ‘Brian knows something!’”

In addition, Burnham’s sister-in-law, 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette and another woman, identified as 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds were both killed. Burnham has been charged for all three murders.

Officers found Reynolds' body in a home with obvious trauma. Burnham stole Reynolds's 2020 Lincoln and drove two hours to Ellicott City.

Howard County Police found the stolen Lincoln on Kerger Road and learned Burham's brother lived nearby. When they went to the brother's home, that’s when they found Burnham's brother and his wife shot to death inside.

Howard County Police said after killing the two family members, Burnham stole their 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and tags MD/8BX5121.

Police then sent out an alert to locate Burnham who was on the run. Burnham was later spotted around 9 a.m. Oct. 1 on the side of a road in Davis, West Virginia., with the 2007 red Corvette he stole from his brother’s home after the murder.

Howard County Police said West Virginia State Police took him into custody without incident and located a gun inside the car. It still remains unclear why Burnham had pulled off the roadway.