Police: Maryland man kills woman, steals her car before driving 2 hours to kill family members, steal their corvette

Police believe Jeffrey Burnham may be driving a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and tags MD/8BX5121.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say is responsible for the deaths of three people, including two family members, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to Cumberland Police, 46-year-old Jeffrey Allen Burnham is accused of killing 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds Wednesday. Officers found Reynolds's body in a home. She had obvious trauma and her death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Police say Burnham stole Reynolds's 2020 Lincoln and drove two hours to Ellicott City.

Howard County Police found the stolen Lincoln on Kerger Road and learned Burham's brother lived nearby. When they went to the brother's home, they found Burnham's brother and an unidentified woman shot to death inside.

Howard County Police say after killing the two family members, Burnham stole their 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and tags MD/8BX5121. Officers believe he may still be driving that car.

“We are unsure at what time these homicides occurred so we are also unsure what time this suspect may have left the area," said Sherry Llewellyn from the Howard County Police Department. "We are asking people in our community to be aware, to keep an eye out for him and for this car but we’re also aware that he may have traveled some distance.”

While investigators do believe all three victims were targeted by Burnham, they say that is the only thing that connects their deaths.

Burnham is described as a white man. He stands 5'3" tall and weighs around 170 pounds with brown hair.

If you see Burnham or the red Corvette, call 911 immediately.