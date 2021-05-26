Maryland man who paraded 'Trump is My President' flag through Capitol gets trial date

Nicholas Rodean, of Frederick, will face trial on eight Capitol riot charges in October.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man photographed carrying a large “Trump is My President” flag through the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 will go to trial in October, a federal judge said Wednesday.

Nicholas Rodean, 26, of Frederick, Maryland, was assigned a trial date of October 18 by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden.

Rodean was arrested on January 13 and indicted in March on eight counts, including obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building.

Photographs captured inside the Capitol on January 6 appear to show Rodean parading through the building wearing a red “Trump” hat and carrying a large red “Trump is My President” flag. Rodean is shown in multiple pictures standing next to “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley.

In the pictures, Rodean can be seen wearing his work ID badge around his neck. He was subsequently fired from his job at a Frederick-based marketing firm.

Rodean has been on pretrial release in Maryland since his arrest. On Wednesday, McFadden said Rodean appeared to be honoring the conditions of that release, and said he would take that into account if the case eventually got to the sentencing phase. McFadden also said the trial date shouldn’t hinder any ongoing plea deal discussions that may be going on between the Justice Department and Rodean.

Rodean is being represented by attorney Charles Burnham, of the D.C. law firm Burnham & Gorokhov.