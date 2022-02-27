Police arrest suspect involved in police-involved shooting in SE

Police said the suspect pointed his firearm at officers before two MPD officers fired their service weapons and struck him.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A police-involved shooting in Southeast, D.C. is under investigation after a man reportedly shot a man and aimed a weapon at responding officers.

Metropolitan Police were called to the 400 block of Oakwood St SE around 1:09 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, 44 year-old Lamiko Wheeler of Temple Hills, MD, lying in the street with a firearm.

Officers approached Wheeler and verbally commanded him to drop his weapon and police say Wheeler did not comply and pointed his firearm at the officers.

Two MPD officers discharged their service weapons at Wheeler and struck him.

Officials say Wheeler also fired his weapon at the officers.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported Wheeler to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The officers did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Investigators determined Wheeler had a verbal altercation with a man at the location and at some point produced his firearm and shot the man before officers arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Wheeler is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating the shooting.