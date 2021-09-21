Man shot, child grazed by bullet in Southeast DC, police say

D.C. Police say the man shot is in critical condition. An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, he is expected to be okay.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and a child was grazed by a bullet in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Morris Road.

D.C. Police say the man who was shot is in critical condition. An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, he is expected to be okay.

Officers are asking the public to look out for two Black teens, believed to be around 15 to 16 years old, wearing black hoodies and blue jeans. Police say the suspects were last seen running towards Hunter Place.

If you see either of the suspects, do not take action and call 9-1-1 or (202) 727-9099 immediately.

This shooting comes less than 12 hours after five people, including a 13-year-old, were shot in Southeast. All victims in that shooting are expected to survive, according to police.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of Morris RD SE. Lookout for 2 B/M's, 15-16 YOA, wearing a black hoody, blue jeans, Last seen on foot towards Hunter PL SE.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 or call 202-727-9099 // Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 21, 2021

READ NEXT: