Man shot, child grazed by bullet in Southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and a child was grazed by a bullet in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Morris Road.
D.C. Police say the man who was shot is in critical condition. An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, he is expected to be okay.
Officers are asking the public to look out for two Black teens, believed to be around 15 to 16 years old, wearing black hoodies and blue jeans. Police say the suspects were last seen running towards Hunter Place.
If you see either of the suspects, do not take action and call 9-1-1 or (202) 727-9099 immediately.
This shooting comes less than 12 hours after five people, including a 13-year-old, were shot in Southeast. All victims in that shooting are expected to survive, according to police.
Police are on the lookout for a man in a black hoodie, wearing gray sneakers and blue jeans.
