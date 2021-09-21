Watch Live: 5 shot, including juvenile boy, in Southeast DC; police investigating

Police are on the lookout for a man in a black hoodie, wearing gray sneakers and blue jeans.

WASHINGTON — Several people have been shot, including a young boy, in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the reported shooting just before 9 a.m. at the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast, police said.

At this time, police told WUS9 that five victims were hurt during the shooting. Police said the victims were two men, two women and a young boy. The victims are all said to be conscious and breathing, police told us.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to be at the scene as detectives investigate.

Police are on the lookout for a man about 5'5-5'7 tall in a black hoodie, wearing gray sneakers and blue jeans.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information on the identities of the victims.

