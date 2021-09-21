x
Juvenile shot in Alexandria, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Alexandria Police, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of King Street.

Police say officers were called to the scene after someone reported a fight involving juveniles had broken out.

When officers arrived they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police have not identified the victim. No suspect information has been released. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

