Juvenile shot in Alexandria, police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet from Alexandria Police, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of King Street.
Police say officers were called to the scene after someone reported a fight involving juveniles had broken out.
When officers arrived they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Police have not identified the victim. No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
