Loudoun County man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies say Peter J. Lollobrigido assaulted his wife with a hammer. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Loudoun County man has been charged with attempted murder and other charges after he attacked his wife with a hammer, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the Stone Springs Apartments in the 42200 block of Glascock Field Terrace in Sterling, Virginia, a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer said in a release. When deputies responded there Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., they found the suspect, 49-year-old Peter J. Lollobrigido, had assaulted his wife and struck her with a hammer.

Investigators say both Lollobrigido and the victim, who was not identified, inside the apartment at the time. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies report her condition is critical.

Lollobrigido is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order.