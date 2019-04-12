SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — A male was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after an argument in a Seat Pleasant, Maryland liquor store, police said.

Seat Pleasant Police said they responded to Blue Sky Liquors near the 6400 block of Central Avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Once at the liquor store, police said they found a dead male inside with a single gunshot wound.

The age and name of the victim have not yet been released.

Davan A. Martin, the Seat Pleasant Police Chief, said police believe there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect inside of the store, and that after the victim was shot, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The nature of the argument, as well as information about the suspect, is not yet known. The suspect is still on the loose, but authorities said there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

Seat Pleasant, located just outside of the District, has a population of under 5000.

Prince George's County Police are urging those who may have any information regarding the crime to contact their Crime Solvers Unit at (866)-411-8477.

