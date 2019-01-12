WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Buena Vista neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police officials said they were called to the 2800 Block of Shipley Terrace at approximately 7:56 pm, where a male was found unconscious and not breathing.

Police say there is no current suspect information and the motive of the crime is unknown.

The incident occurred about a block from yesterday's triple shooting in the Buena Vista neighborhood, where two adult males and a female were shot.

28-year-old Michael Cunningham of Northeast, D.C. was declared dead at the scene, and the other male and female were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect behind yesterday's triple homicide, who they believe left the scene on foot. The suspect is described as a thinly-built adult black male wearing dark clothing.

Police urge those who may have additional information related to the crimes to call MPD's Crime Solvers hotline at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it comes in.

