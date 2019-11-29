WASHINGTON — A man is dead and a man and woman are injured following a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. early Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street, SE. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was a 20-year-old father with an infant and a toddler.

A woman was shot in the arm and is in stable condition, police said. A third man was also shot but was able to get to a nearby fire station for help.

"It's a nice day outside as you see, and we gotta be here grieving with families and loved ones. Heart just broken," Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White said.

Friday's shooting comes after a homicide on Thanksgiving evening on Trenton Place in Southeast.

White said the city has been working with community leaders to end the violence. But unfortunately, it is not enough.

"We gotta do more, we gotta put more resources in the community," White said.

Neighbors in the community agree with Councilmember White.

"We need some healing and love in our community," one neighbor said. "It's constant back to back man. Hurt people [ultimately] hurt people."

Police said they're looking for a man who left the scene on foot. The suspect is described as being an adult black male with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Police said anyone with any information can report anonymously by contacting D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or by texting the 50411.

