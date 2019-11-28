FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A victim is in life-threatening condition after being shot in Springfield, Virginia.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street in Springfield, Virginia Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary suspect is a Hispanic teen, who's 5-foot-7 and wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

On Nov. 22, a violence interrupter. Police said it happened in the 3200 block of Dubois Place, SE.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said it happened as the man was leaving a violence interrupter training session.

“Yesterday was a training session for a new group of interrupters as well as community folks and at that training, or after the training, one of the trainees was shot and was killed," Racine said.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Clarence Venable of Southeast, DC.

Upon arrival, police said officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire & EMS officials transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Racine said it's a dangerous job, but it's absolutely necessary.

"Obviously incredibly tragic, our hearts go out to his family and obviously the team is also quite devastated," Racine said. "Nonetheless we clearly have unanimity around the commitment to do even more in terms of violence interruption. We’ve got to find a way to reduce the violence in the District of Columbia and we believe violence interruptions part of the solution."

