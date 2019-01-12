WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot blocks away from the National Zoo on Saturday.

Around 9:03 p.m., MPD confirmed that a juvenile male was shot near the 2100 block of Connecticut Avenue. The second shooting, also involving a juvenile male, occurred near Calvert Street and Biltmore Street, south of the National Zoo.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The status of the victims is not yet known.

Connecticut Avenue has been blocked off through Macomb Street while authorities continue to investigate.

The shooting occurred less than an hour after police responded to shots fired at the National Zoo, following social media claims. Police confirmed that the original reports were just sounds of fireworks. However, new information following the evacuation of the zoo states that two shootings occurred nearby.

Police have not indicated whether the fireworks were set off within the zoo, or outside. Police are still working to identify the individuals and the events that led up to the shootings.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it comes in.

