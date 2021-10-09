Police: Man found stabbed to death near the Petworth neighborhood library

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Northwest Saturday morning.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 4200 block of Kansas Ave NW.
The police department said officers were called to that address at 8 a.m. Saturday for the report of an unconscious person.
When they arrived they found the adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are withholding the man's name until his relatives can be notified.
Investigators have not released any suspect information or motive at this time.
