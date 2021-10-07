Police looking for individuals involved in stabbing in Silver Spring

The victim was taken to a hospital for multiple cuts and stab wounds

SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Monday, October 4, Montgomery County Police were alert to an assault that took place in Silver Spring. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed multiple times.

According to Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) at 5:40 p.m., the 911 center received a call for an assault in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring.

Officers from MCPD's third District and found a man on the ground with trauma to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of multiple slashing and puncture wounds, police said.

During the investigation, officers identified Darius Levar Kelly as a suspect. Kelly was found and arrested near the scene of the stabbing. He was taken to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

Detectives are looking for other individuals who may be involved with this incident.

Detectives Investigate Silver Spring Stabbinghttps://t.co/c92bmVYaFf pic.twitter.com/0TlUbbfwHn — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 7, 2021

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding possible suspects involved in this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

