Son accused of killing mom had history of previous attacks, detectives say

The mother and son continued to live with each other despite the conflicts, according to court documents.

SUITLAND, Md. — A 27-year old man accused of killing his own mother in Suitland Maryland had a history of violence with her, according to court documents.

Even so, the mother and son continued to live with each other and were supposed to be moving out of the rental house they shared shortly before detectives believe she was stabbed to death.

The suspect accused of killing his own mother is 27-year-old Marcel Stewart.

He lived with his mother Andrea Jennings in the 3000 block of Navy Day Drive in a rented cottage-style home. Andrea Jennings was 58 years old.

According to court documents, another adult son called 911 on October 3 after coming to the house when he got a call from another relative who feared violence. Investigators said Stewart opened the door and claimed his mother wasn’t home.

But the other son pushed his way in and found Jennings dead in her bedroom, the detectives reported. She’d been stabbed in the back and arm, according to police.

Jennings had not been heard from for three days before her body was discovered. The mother and son were scheduled to vacate the home they shared on October 1.

Detectives wrote that Stewart “has a history of being aggressive towards the decedent. The mother and son had “a violent and turbulent relationship," investigators wrote.

According to charging documents filed in court, “Investigators found a call for service on 01/28/2020 at the same residence, where a 911 caller observed the defendant and the decedent fighting. The 911 caller advised that the defendant was punching the decedent, then body slammed her on the ground.”

No charges were filed according to online court records.

Investigators also reported that evidence collected at the scene included a knife as well as dreadlocks with blood on them in a trashcan that matched Marcel Stewart’s hair.

Stewart is charged with 1st and second-degree murder.