Loudoun County man charged with DWI, hit and run

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Matt Sterbutzel of Ashburn was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Hit and Run and Drinking while Operating a Motor Vehicle after allegedly hitting a juvenile on a bike and fleeing the scene.

Deputies responded Thursday to a report that a juvenile had been hit by a car while biking. The vehicle had left the scene when the police arrived.

The juvenile victim was riding a bike in the grass when witnesses reported the vehicle swerved into the grassy area, striking the cyclist. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Afterward, deputies still on the scene conducting the investigation noticed the car witnesses had described as hitting the biker drive by. The deputies initiated a traffic stop and found Sterbutzel to be under the influence of alcohol.

Sterbutzel was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is currently being held on a $1,500 bond.