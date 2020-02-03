WALDORF, Md. — Maryland State Delegate Jay Walker was arrested Sunday in Charles County after the authorities said he was driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. on March 1, a Charles County Sheriff's officer stopped Walker after he was exiting a parking lot of a nearby business and failed to yield the right of way – causing the officer to take action in order to avoid being hit.

Police said a traffic stop was initiated and after further investigation, the sheriff’s deputy stopped Walker and arrested him. Walker was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with driving under the influence.

He was later released by the District Court commissioner on personal recognizance.

Walker, of Fort Washington, represents District 26 in Prince George's County and has been in office since 2007, serving on the Economic Matters Committee. He graduated from Howard University and played in the NFL for both the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. He previously worked as a sports analyst for ESPN and is married with three children, his official bio states.

Walker is due in court on April 16, 2020.

