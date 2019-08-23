FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian is dead after a driver hit and killed them early Friday morning and the drove away.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle for a pedestrian struck.

Officials said the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Police believe the the striking vehicle was a red Hyundai sedan and said the car has front end damage.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the the time of the accident.

Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction team is on the scene.

Earlier this week in Prince George's County, an officer hit a pedestrian.

Officials said the officer was making a left turn from Livingston Road onto northbound Maryland Route 210 when for reasons that remain under investigation struck a pedestrian who was crossing MD 210.

The man was flown to a hospital as a precaution and is expected to be OK. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Police said the officer was on duty and was reporting to court at the time.

This accident happened on Indian Head Highway in Maryland. WUSA9 has reported on several tragic accidents on that road. Late last year, three children were killed in a major crash on the highway. Police believe they were hit by a drunk driver.

