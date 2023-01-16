Juvenile walks into DC firehouse with gunshot wound

Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A juvenile walked into a firehouse with a gunshot wound on Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police said a boy walked into a firehouse in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. His injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening, according to the police department.

Police did not know where the shooting took place at this time. They are investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

