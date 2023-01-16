Officials find body after apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland

Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street.

LAUREL, Md. — A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland on Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire said.

Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street. Officials report that the fire was on the third floor of the building.

After the fire was out, investigators discovered a body in an apartment. It wasn't immediately known how the person died.

The victim has only been identified as an adult.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

